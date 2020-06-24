Unity College reduces tuition for distance learning programs

At time when some colleges may have to considering raising the price tag for students, Unity College is reducing tuition for some of its online courses.

The College reports that their distance education program has grown significantly in the more than three years since it started.

They say economies of scale have allowed them to re-evaluate tuition costs.

Graduate degree tuition rates going forward will drop from $870 per credit hour to $650.

The college is also expanding the courses available for distance learning to include marine biology, animal science, and environmental law.

Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury says the program allows more flexibility for students, something the college prioritizes.

"Right now the distance education program is predominantly online. We think in time offering low residency courses, offering signature programs, will allow a real flexible, accessible, and affordable curriculum both at the graduate level and the undergraduate level that allows more students to enter the environmental career fields."

Undergraduate tuition costs were similarly reduced last year.