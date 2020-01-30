Unity College receives grants for Wood Turtle Project

"Wood turtles are a very iconic northern turtle species, but they're not doing well in the wild." says Dr. Matthew Chatfield, Associate Professor of Conservation Biology at Unity College.

You can find wood turtles in 17 different U.S. States or Canadian provinces. In 14 of those…

"They have some level of listing. Either it's a species of special concern, vulnerable, threatened, endangered."

The listing in Maine is a 'species of special concern' meaning they could easily become threatened or endangered. The Unity College Wood Turtle Project aims to protect and learn about this species. The project began in 2015 and is headed by Dr. Chatfield and Dr. Cheryl Frederick.

"This year we've received about a half a dozen grants to reach our funding goal for the upcoming 2020 field season."

The grants, totaling nearly $47,000, come from the Dorr Foundation, William P. Wharton Trust, Davis Conservation Foundation, Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, and the Wildlife Division of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The funds allow for things like population studies, DNA analysis, and radio telemetry to determine the habitat use of the turtle.

"The students really play a huge role in the project."

Lilliana La Pointe is one of those students. "We did some field work, so I've been out there collecting environmental data and then primarily what I've been doing outside of that is data organization and filing it and entering it."

Trevor Woodhead is a wildlife biology student who says he's glad to be working on the project. "It's kind of a hard field to get undergraduate experience....you can really see the whole process behind conservation biology."

While not technically part of the core research, a rescued wood turtle kept in the Unity College Animal Room provides a chance for students to learn more about the species and care for it.

"We found him in a beaver dam belly up missing a couple limbs." said Woodhead.

'Scooter,' as he's called, is unable to return to the wild safely but is helping contribute to a body of research aimed at helping his whole species.

"It's incredible that as an undergraduate student I can be part of a scientific study that will hopefully get published in the near future." said La Pointe.

If you encounter a turtle in the wild Dr. Chatfield says it's best not to harass the animal. If you'd like to help with ongoing research, take a photo and report your sighting through the Maine Amphibian & Reptile Atlasing Project (MARAP).

You can find a link in the sidebar.