Unity College Professor studying Elk Calls

Jennifer Clarke, a professor at Unity College is studying Elk Bugling.

It's the sound elk make when communicating with each other.

Very little research has been done on why Elks make these noises, but there is an increase in research being done in the field.

"The field of animal communication is on the rise. More and more, we are learning how complex it is. The equipment is improving and is much more portable than it used to be, so it's easier to do now in that regard. But it's a rising field," said Clarke.