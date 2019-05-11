Unity College celebrates 2019 commencement

More than 130 students received diplomas at Unity College commencement ceremony.

For over fifty years Unity College has been preparing the next generation of environmental professionals and leaders.

"Today is amazing. This is why we are here to graduate students, to go into the world, go to grad school and today is actually extra special as well because we have students in our master's program also here so our graduation is getting larger. From Austin, Texas all the way to right here in Maine."

From future game wardens to field technicians, Unity College has something for everyone that loves the outdoors.

"I think they did a really great job preparing me for this field. I think I got exactly what I need from them and the professor are amazing. They are a huge part of me graduating because it is so one on one and personal."

"Follow your dreams. If you love the environmental field this is the absolute best place to be. You're surrounded by a beautiful campus, beautiful land. There is great connections here with everything you want to do whether it is fish and wildlife or just environmental science in general."

Students and staff were joined by commencement speaker, retired Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills.

SSG Mills lost all four limbs to a bomb on his third tour of Afghanistan.

"Just hopefully leave them with their heads held high, walk away from this great day really excited about their future knowing they did something amazing here and that I am just really humbled and honored to be here."

He has since founded the Travis Mills Foundation based in Rome, Maine to assist combat-injured veterans.

He says he has life lessons he hopes to leave with the graduates.

"Don't dwell on the past, you can't change what happened yesterday. You can't change what happened years ago so instead of dealing on it, reminisce it. Know that is is what got you here but keep pushing forward and always try and do better and improve your situation and the next thing I'm telling them is you can't control your situation but you can always control you attitude."