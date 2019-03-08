United Way's Initiative 'Neighbors United' kicks off in Bangor

United Way's Initiative 'Neighbors United' kicked off at Hollywood Casino in Bangor.

For the 9th year, the casino kicked off the campaign by recruiting a local artist to assemble the roughly 2,000 donated canned goods into something spectacular.

This year, a lighthouse was made out of Campbell’s soup and earl grey tea bags.

'Neighbors United' lets the United Way work with non-profits and businesses in Eastern Maine to connect folks in need with those who can give.

Food plays a big part in that effort but warm clothing, heating oil, and home repairs are other ways where this initiative can make a difference.

Austin Muchemore, General Manager of Hollywood Casino, said, "Man everybody just seems to want to help each other. Especially those in need so we're proud to be part of the community that gives so much and we'll do all we can to help eradicate things such as food insecurity in this area."

Non-perishable foods liked canned goods, peanut butter, beans, and pasta are the most needed goods this year.

Cash donations are gratefully accepted too.

Businesses wanting to take part in a specific type of drive to help fill a need can sign up through United Way's website unitedwayem.org.