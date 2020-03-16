United Way sets up COVID-19 response fund

The United Way of Eastern Maine has closed their offices, but staff are still working from home to identify community needs.

A COVID-19 response fund has been set up by the United Way with support from Bangor Savings Bank.

Money from the fund will be distributed to nonprofits working directly with those affected by the virus.

Shirar Patterson, President and CEO of the United Way of Eastern Maine, says those in a position to help are encouraged to give or to find other ways to support the cause.

“We know people are looking for ways to help, and we want to help connect people. So one of the things that we're talking with our partners around is volunteer opportunities. We know we don't want to put people in groups, but are there single volunteer opportunities that people can take on that can really help the organizations that are trying to deliver services in a new way and help people while they are at home.”

You can find links to more information and how to donate at unitedwayem.org