United Way of Mid-Maine fills buses with school supplies for the 5th annual Stuff the Bus event

With the start of school rapidly approaching, school supplies become an issue for many kids.

To help with that, the United Way of Mid-Maine held its annual stuff the bus Thursday.

They set up school buses at the Waterville, Skowhegan, and Palmyra Walmarts.

Folks donated school supplies, socks, snacks, and more all day long.

"People have been awesome," said volunteer Ida Earle. "I was really concerned this morning to beat the band, and when I got here it was like someone said okay let's have a great event. People have been very supportive."

All of the school supplies will be divided up and given to schools across Central Maine based on needs.

If you're still interested in donating, some of the Walmart's will have areas for you to drop off items. You can also visit uwmm.org.