United Way of Eastern Maine kicks off 2019 fundraising campaign

Celebrating community- that's why dozens gathered to help United Way of Eastern Maine kick off their 2019 fundraising campaign.

This local organization raises funds every year to support several nonprofit programs. The hope is to raise $1.55 million this year.

We're told some of the money will be used to provide folks with stable housing and food as well as before and after school care for kids.

Shirar Patterson, President of United Way of Eastern Maine, said, "We can't do this alone. No one person can make change in the community alone. So when you are part of United Way you are part of a bunch of other people who are really making a difference."

"We all want a better healthier region," said, Bangor Region YMCA's Emerald Forcier. She added, "We love one another and this is a way we know our resources will improve all of the people in the area."

Folks dropped in raffle tickets for a chance to win some cool prizes.

There were games too.

For more information, https://www.unitedwayem.org/

You can also check them out on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/unitedwayem/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARC3RiGbEA2FnFexGpJpIoOVrkRHgYm7382DL9_m4tk1eyrCp4cq-xOzi6i3YMDhsYToM3SxnQP5jhnR