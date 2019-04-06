United Way of Eastern Maine host's " Procrastinator's Day" of free tax prep

Tax time can be overwhelming, and the deadline is approaching fast. The United Way of Eastern Maine was hoping to ease that burden a little on Saturday, as it held it's annual "Procrastinator's Day," at UMaine Agusta's Bangor campus.

The Eastern Maine CASH coalition, an initiative of the United Way, and a group of certified IRS tax preparers, spent the morning and afternoon providing free tax prep for individuals and families with low to moderate income, and retirees.

There were also financial coaching services and literature available as well.

Organizers say it provides a big lift to those who need the help.

"I had a woman last week- we can go back and file up to five years in the past, so she had been told by an accountant that she didn't need to file because it wasn't worth it," said Meredith Alexander, community Initiatives Manager for The United Way. "When actually, we went back and filed for the last five years, and she got up almost five thousand dollars back. So for her, this is the most amount of money that she's going to see it at one time. So we do the free tax prep to help people get money back, and then we also do the financial literacy piece to help people figure out how can they best use that money to help meet their goals."

United Way of Eastern Maine serves the communities of Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties.