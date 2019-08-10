United Way of Eastern Maine collects school supplies for local kids

The school year is right around the corner and the United Way of Eastern Maine is doing what they can to take the financial burden off of parents.

They were at Target in Bangor Saturday collecting donations of school supplies to Fill a Bus for local kids in need.

All items will be distributed by Penquis through their We Got Your Back program.

The goal is to not only take some stress off parents, but to allow the kiddos to focus on getting an education.

"One of our goals at United Way of Eastern Maine is that all kids in our five county area are reading proficiently by third grade because studies show that if we can get kids reading proficiently by third grade then they have a much higher chance of being successful later on in school,” explained Meredith Alexander of United Way of Eastern Maine.

You can also donate online by visiting: https://www.unitedwayem.org/.

