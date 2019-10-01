United Way looking for volunteers for Fall Day of Caring

The United Way of Eastern Maine is preparing for its Fall Day of Caring and can use more volunteers to get it done.

The event is a partnership with non-profits in Dover-Foxcroft, Ellsworth, and the Bangor area on Friday Oct. 4th from 10-2

Each of the three locations will focus on projects ranging from painting a new family shelter to installing free smoke alarms for families in need.

Volunteers will receive a free lunch and a t-shirt.

Matthew Stepp is the Marketing and Community manager for United Way of Eastern Maine. He says there are only a few volunteer openings left.

"I think it energizes people. Let's people see what's going on in the community and these non-profit organizations that give help to people in the community you can see what they do and be a part of that."

To get details on the available projects and to secure your spot as a volunteer find the United Way of Eastern Maine on Facebook or visit their website.

