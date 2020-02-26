United Way donor receives a brand new car

This year's United Way of Eastern Maine Campaign came to an end in a big way this evening.

The United Way helps thousands of Mainers from hunger to other basic needs.

In a night full of honoring the volunteers and donors that help them help others, the evening ended with a special surprise.

Four random donors were selected to each win a prize as a thank you for their donation.

Tracey Gray of Milo, walked away, or rather drove away in a brand new car donated by Darlings.

Organizers say events like tonight show how much support their is in the community.

"It just feels good that so many people come together to support our community and it just makes a huge difference with so many people," said Shirar Patterson, President and CEO of United Way of Eastern Maine.

Other prizes included a $500 gift card to LL Bean, a $1000 gift card to quality jewelers.