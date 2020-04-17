United Midcoast Charities hands out grants to help local groups

United Midcoast Charities has announced the first round of grant recipients to receive awards from its Rapid Response Fund.

$5,000 will go to Knox County Homeless Coalition.

$1,500 will go to Islesboro Community Center's Care and Comfort Program.

$750 will go to One Less Worry in Rockland.

Since the start of the pandemic, UMC has received more requests than the fund can support.

UMC expects the need for services to continue to grow for several months.

The goal is to raise a minimum of $100,000 to help with local pandemic-related needs.