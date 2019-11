The event will be hosted at the Cross Insurance Center over two days, Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

There will be 75 vendors with a wide array of products, including paintings, wood carvings, and photography. All products are made in Maine.

The show will run from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $3, and kids 12 and under get in for free.