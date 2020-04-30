United Fishermen Foundation connects harvesters with consumers

A Facebook group started to help connect Maine fishermen directly to buyers during the pandemic has now grown into a non-profit.

Maine’s Working Waterfront - Seafood Connect is now the United Fishermen Foundation

They are still working to connect fishermen directly with local and national buyers.

They’ve also expanded to work on advocacy and education.

Their website features a map highlighting the location of harvesters selling their product.

Ali Farrell is the Co-Founder of the United Fishermen Foundation.

“I think that in times like this, people are looking for a way to help their community, but not everyone knows how. This is a clear way, where the seafood industry has basically shut down aside from the local network, so people are stepping up to help the fishermen by buying local.”

Harvesters can sign up for free at unitedfishermenfoundation.com to be included on the map and access other resources.