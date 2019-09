Thousands of kids will have a great holiday season thanks to the generosity of some motorcyclists.

United Bikers of Maine is holding their 38th annual Toy Run in Augusta Sunday.

Attendees will each bring a new unwrapped toy that will be given to area kids this Christmas.

Officials say there will be heavy motorcycle traffic in the Augusta area between eight and three in the afternoon.

So you are asked to share the road and drive with care.