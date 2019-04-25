United Bikers of Maine cancel annual parade of bikes

Following the release of a federal report that said lack of planning was partially to blame for a fatal crash during a Toy Run in Augusta in 2017, the United Bikers of Maine is cancelling the annual parade of bikes, but not the event.

Two bikers died after a chain reaction crash.

The UBM board says safety has always been its top priority, and the increased number of participants, including some who are inexperienced, as well as the increase in distracted drivers on the road played a big part in this difficult decision.

UBM officials say Toy Run activities will still be held in September at the Augusta Civic Center, but there will be no organized ride to the Windsor Fairgrounds.