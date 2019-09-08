United Bikers of Maine 38th annual toy drive

The United Bikers of Maine held their 38th Annual toy drive at the Augusta Civic Center.

Bikers from Central Maine rode in Sunday to give back to kids who won't receive gifts come Christmas.

The Civic Center filled up quickly with donations from the public as well as businesses.

The United Bikers of Maine say these gifts will reach kids all across the state.

"We collect toys for the whole state. They get divided up into the sixteen counties, and the Indian nation. So that kids for the state of Maine will have toys this coming Christmas," said Katie Reis, the events coordinator.

United Bikers of Maine wants to remind you its not too early to start giving back, even before the Christmas season.