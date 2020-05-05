Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor to host food drive

You can celebrate Mother’s Day while also helping feed those in need.

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor will be collecting non-perishable items on Park Street.

Donations will help the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Bangor.

It starts at noon Sunday and ends at 1 p.m.

At the same time that's happening the church will ring its bell for 30 minutes.

"In these trying and uncertain times, it is certainly a gift to be able to experience a sense of unity and celebration through music"

If you want to listen to the bells, you can do so from your car or you can listen outside on the lawn, but you must have a mask and stay 6 ft apart from one another.