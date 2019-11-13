Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor hoping to give away trip of a lifetime.

If you could go anywhere in the world for dinner, where would you go?

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor is hoping to give two people the trip of a lifetime.

They're sponsoring a dinner raffle worth up to five-thousand dollars.

The grand prize winner will receive two round trip tickets to any major airport in the world, dinner for two at a restaurant of their choice, and hotel accomodations for two nights at a hotel of their choice.

Tickets are available now through December 7th.

They're 20 dollars per ticket, and only one-thousand will be sold.

All proceeds from the raffle will help fund the group's social outreach programs.

"As a facility, we offer a lot of subsidized and reduced rental rates for non-profits and others that need a place to meet. That's on an almost daily basis. So, all of those things need money, and so, we're running this raffle this year to bring the kind of money in that we need to take the edge off of the budgets that we all suffer with," said Tom Bickford, Chair, Raffle Committee.

Tickets can be purchased at the Unitarian Universalist Society office Tuesday through Friday from ten to noon or after Sunday service.

They can also be purchased at Tea and Tarts in Downtown Bangor.