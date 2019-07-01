Unique outdoor fitness park coming to Bangor

A unique park, the only one if its kind in the state, is being built in Broadway Park in Bangor.

A FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park is coming to the space.

FitLot is a nonprofit organization that's teamed up with AARP to build a park like this in every state.

Bangor was chosen as the Maine location. It will feature outdoor fitness stations designed to use your body weight as resistance.

That makes each piece of equipment friendly regardless of age and ability.

Adam Mejerson, Executive Director for FitLot says, "One of the most exciting parts of the project is that we're actually donating three years of programmatic funding for each park so that local fitness professionals can be hired by the Parks and Rec Department and teach community members how to use the space and hold regular fitness classes and help build a culture of fitness around the space."

Tuesday, volunteers from the community will come together to build and landscape the area.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to welcome folks to the space next Friday.