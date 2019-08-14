Unique motorcycle safety course held in Bucksport

Area motorcycle riders got together Wednesday for a first-of-its-kind safety course in Bucksport.

The "Advanced Rider Course" at the A and J Motorcycle Safety School had never been offered in Maine.

Nine riders were on hand at 7 A.M., working on weaving skills, trail-braking on corners, and quick swerves.

The course comes in the midst of one of Maine’s worst summers for motorcycle deaths.

"A lot of times I talk to people and they say 'oh, I've been riding a long time, I don't need to take a class. Y'know, I'm good,'" said Amy Pimentel, who helped organize the class. "But these drills that we're doing, every time you're building up that skill level it could possibly be saving your own life on the road. Anything can happen, and it can happen in a split second."

According to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, there were 23 motorcycle deaths in 2018. This year, there have already been 20.

