Unique competition comes back to Ellsworth

A unique competition has returned to Ellsworth.

It's the 2nd Annual Treadmill Dance Off to raise money for Down East Family YMCA.

Contestants send in videos of them dancing on a treadmill.

It helps send kids to Camp Discovery, a summer camp that helps kids learn new skills and explore the outdoors.

There's still time to join.

They're looking for another dozen or so dancing contestants.

Contest creator, Robin Clarke says all you need to do is ask your employer to sponsor you for $50.

"A lot of people are sponsored by their employer. They like to help out the Y so they sponsor one of their employees to come pick a song, pick a costume, and jump on the treadmill and have some fun," said Clarke.

A winner will be announced April 1st.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/272597140322317/.