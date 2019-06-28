Art will be on display at former Dexter mill site this weekend

Art of all colors, shapes, and sizes will be on display at the former mill in Dexter Sunday.

All the works were created by three long-time neighbors from Ripley.

"It's Art. It really doesn't have a function other than to make you smile,” said Joe Kennedy.

Joe Kennedy is a plumber turned artist.

"My stuff is whimsical,” explained Kennedy.

Some would call it turning trash into treasure, but Joe calls it art.

"The work is breaking it down, cleaning it up, and sorting it out so, when you get a chance to work, there it is” Kennedy explained.

For a decade, he's been using everyday tools and items to craft his masterpieces.

He says his style is of Steam Punk nature.

"My stuff is mostly shiny, glass, brass, copper, chrome, gleam, and shine, you know? The opposite of Wally's. Wally is just full of color,” said Kennedy.

"I love color,” explained Wally Warren. “It's kind of in defiance of New England where everything is black and white. If you've ever been to Mardi Gras, I love color, and the more the better."

Joe was originally inspired by Wally Warren's art. Wally has been a force in the art scene in Maine for years.

His pieces are on display in galleries across the country.

"I do it not for any political reason other than just simply the joy of the material,” Warren explained.

Together, along with Joe's wife, Nellie, they'll put on an artist’s reception Sunday at Millworks, LLC, in Dexter.

"We are the three amigos out of Ripley doing art,” said Kennedy.

They say it's a great chance for the public to see their work other than in a gallery setting.

It's also a chance to see the work that's been done to the former mill site.

"Dexter is a pretty cool town to do it in,” Warren explained. “It's got vacant store fronts like so many others, and if we could do it, we'd fill the storefront with artwork just to gussy up the downtown."

"It's one less empty building in a town that holds a lot of memories for a lot of people who worked here for many years,” said Kennedy. “And, we expect to see a lot of our friends and relatives, and we have our own clientele that are anxious to see the new work that we've come up with."

The reception will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. unday.

The public is invited to celebrate local artists and check out the historic, revitalized space.

Partial proceeds from art sales will be donated to Dexter's Red Hot Dog Festival.