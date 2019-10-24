Union workers in Bangor for Maine AFL-CIO Biennial Convention

Union workers from across Maine are in Bangor for the Maine AFL-CIO's 32nd Biennial Convention.

Firefighters, lobstermen, nurses, and other workers from dozens of other sectors are at Hollywood Casino discussing current labor issues and the future of labor movement here in Maine.

Medicare for All is part of the discussion, too.

We caught up with some nurses from Ellsworth and Calais and worker from across the state who are there providing updates on contract campaigns.

"Hospitals at this day and age can be a very volatile environment and we are the staff who are on the floor. We see the risks that are involved in working in healthcare day in and day out and we want adequate staffing and security in order to ensure that the hospital remains a safe environment,” explained registered nurse, Bruce Becque.

The Convention continues Friday.

