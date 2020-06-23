Union workers at BIW continue to strike

The union representing shipbuilders striking against Bath Iron Works says the employees are ready to resume negotiations once there’s an invitation from the company.

Machinists Union Local S6 spokesman Tim Suitter said Tuesday the next move is up to the Navy shipbuilder.

There was no immediate comment from the company.

About 4,300 production workers went on strike on Monday after voting to reject a three-year contract proposal.

The shipbuilders’ union would've received pay raises of 3% each year, but members objected to the hiring of subcontractors and more than a dozen changes it considered to be concessions.

Bath Iron Works is one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders and a major employer in Maine, with 6,800 workers.