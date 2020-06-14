Union rejects final contract offer from Bath Iron Works

A union representing more than 4,000 workers for Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works on Saturday rejected the company’s final offer for a new labor contract.

Both sides ended negotiations Friday and the company issued its last offer Saturday morning.

Soon after, Machinists Union Local S6 said on its Facebook page that the negotiation committee “unanimously rejects the last best and final contract.”

Bath Iron Works spokesman David Hench told The Portland Press Herald that the company “negotiated in good faith toward an offer that we believe is fair and positions us for the future.”

In a statement issued earlier Saturday, the union said the company’s leaders “have chosen not to listen and understand how to build ships from the 253 years of shipbuilding experience that sat across the table.”