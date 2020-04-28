Union officials at Maine shipyard provide face masks to employees as absenteeism continues

Bath Iron Works has been deemed essential and the shipyard is requiring employees to wear masks or face coverings. Today, union officials are helping make sure all employees have masks that officials say are proper quality.

There are about 6,800 employees at BIW. About two-thirds of them are union workers. The company says 25-30% of employees have not been showing up for work over the last few weeks. That is in-line with the numbers union officials are sharing, saying about half of their members are taking time off.

The company is allowing unpaid leave for employees until May 8.

In a statement to WMTW, spokesman David Hench said, "We continue to accomplish important work every day to meet the requirements of our contracts with the U.S. Navy, while at the same time taking steps to reduce the chances for transmission of COVID-19."

Hench says the company has handed out approximately 7,500 masks, including more than 6,000 cloth reusable masks.

Tuesday, union officials with the Local S6 were distributing their own custom-made reusable masks that they ordered from American Roots in Westbrook. The union ordered 3,000 masks.

"These are custom made," said Chris Wiers, Local S6 president. "They're washable, they're reusable and we thought we'd step up and provide these for our mechanics if they choose to wear them."

"It's nice to see the locals step up and do their part to help out," said worker Rod Chaput.

The union was handing out the masks at union headquarters Tuesday morning. They planned to move the effort inside the shipyard later in the day.

Hench said BIW had 50,000 face coverings and non-surgical masks in inventory with orders for about 400,000 more in multiple deliveries over the coming weeks.