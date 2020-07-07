Union leaders to meet with federal mediator as Maine shipyard strike enters third week

The union representing striking shipbuilders at Bath Iron Works is meeting with a federal mediator as the strike enters a third week.

The negotiating committee of Machinists Local S6 met with a federal mediator Monday, and a meeting between the mediator and the company is expected later in the week.

Thousands of union shipbuilders went on strike June 22 after 87% of those who voted rejected the company’s final, three-year contract offer.

The labor dispute focuses more on work rules, seniority and subcontractors than on the company's wage and benefits proposal. Workers would've received pay raises of 3% per year.