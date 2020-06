The leader of the largest union at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works said workers are ready to strike if the company doesn’t return to the negotiating table with suitable offer.

Machinists Union Local S6 contends the company is trying to create a “workforce of poorly paid subcontractors” and taking steps that would force 1,200 workers into early retirement.

The current contract covering the 4,300 Local S6 members expires at noon on June 21.