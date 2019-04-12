Union Street branch of PCHC to start same day treatment for persons with opiate addiction

People seeking treatment for opiate addiction may see some changes this summer.

Starting in June Penobscot Community Health Care's Union Street facility will let people walk in for same-day medication to help them recover.

According to officials people going to facilities seeking same day care are frequently the most at risk.

Opponents of the move claim such a change will come at too high a cost.

P-C-H-C's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Noah Nesin disagrees.

“Dollars invested in the treatment of opioid use disorder have a great return on investment. Both in returning people to purpose-filled and productive lives and in preventing, for instance, the spread of viral diseases like Hepatitis C and HIV which are very expensive to treat. The cost savings are quite significant when you treat people as opposed to not treating them,” said Nesin.

Governor Janet Mills recently issued an executive order to increase the state's efforts to combat Maine's drug problems.

