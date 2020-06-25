Union River Lobster Pot owner selling "Ellsworthy" merchandise to support other small businesses

A small businesses owner in Ellsworth has found a way to help other businesses owners survive the impact of COVID-19.

Brian Langley is the co-owner of the Union River Lobster Pot.

​Four years ago he came up with the phrase “Ellsworthy” to honor the Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the year.

He also made T-shirts with the logo to give away.

They're even passed out to graduating high school seniors.

Now Langley has created an online store to sell Ellsworthy merchandise.

All proceeds go to the City of Ellsworth to be used to support downtown businesses.

Brian says, “All of them are trying any which way that they can to survive this and come out the other side. So, whatever we can do to help each other really is the most important thing.”

​To purchase a t-shirt, hat or sweatshirt visit Union River Lobster Pot on Facebook.

Orders must be in by July 1st.