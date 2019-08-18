Union Fair celebrates 150 years of bring fun to the community

It’s an exciting weekend for Union as they put on their 150 Union State Fair.

Rides, animals, museums, and more. There’s no shortage of things to do at the fairgrounds.

The Fair started Saturday, and ends the 24th, so don’t miss your chance to stop by and have some fun.

“Union Fair started yesterday with a bang and I say a big bang,” says Ron Hawes, Pres. of the Union Fair. “We had the second largest day we’ve ever had at Union Fair so apparently it’s popular and we had a great day. And we start harness racing here in about two hours. That always draws a crowd even if they’re not betting on the ponies, they love to sit in our park which we’re standing in right now and watch them go around. It’s gonna be a nice day, kids are out. It’s a great day to come to the fair.”

“We’re riding rides, looking at all the animals,” says some young fair goers. “We came from Deer Isle, never been up to this fair before and decided to come up. It’s a cool fair, I like it.”

“It’s a real family event, that’s what we bill ourselves as a family event, “says Hawes. “Great things for kids, the Farm-to-Fair exhibit down by the 4-H is an excellent example. We love for people to come and stroll around the fairgrounds. It’s more than just the midway, which is always a part of the fair and you always want to have those kinds of rides. That’s what makes a fair bit there’s much more to it then just that.”

