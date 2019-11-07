Unified accreditation could be the future of the University of Maine.

It would get all seven UMaine campuses on the same page when it comes to college credits.

At an open forum Thursday on the Orono campus Chancellor Dannel Malloy talk about what it will mean for the future of the UMaine system.

He's visiting each of the campuses several times this school year to get input from staff.

Malloy says unified accreditation has been discussed for many years and feels it's essential for the future of the system.

"We're tying to make it easier within our system. We're a small population state. It's a system of only about 30,000 full time equivalents and we want to enhance the experience of all of our students on all of our campuses," said Malloy.

The school plans on holding more of these public input sessions.

Malloy says this could be approved by the university board of trustees in January.

It would be at least 2-and-a-half years before it would be implemented.