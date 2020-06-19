Unemployment rates could be twice as high as official estimates

Unemployment rates in Maine could be twice as high as the official estimate, according to the Department of Labor.

A report released June 19th shows an official unemployment rate of 9.3 percent for May, down from 10.4 percent in April.

Labor officials say the number doesn’t reflect the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be counted as unemployed, an individual must be actively searching for employment and available for work.

The DOL estimates around 31-thousand more people would have been counted if not for stay at home orders and health concerns preventing them from looking for work.

The department also reports around 32-thousand people were misclassified as being ‘employed, not at work’ when they should have been classified as ‘temporarily unemployed.'

The adjusted unemployment rate would be 18-percent.

“This is a situation where the unemployment rate is not reflecting what is actually occurring to an extent that I’ve never seen before." says MDOL chief economist Glenn Mills. "A comparable figure for the nation factoring in those two groups would be 19.7 percent as an alternative unemployment rate.”

The leisure and hospitality sector, despite recent gains, remains the hardest hit.

