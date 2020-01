Maine's unemployment rate rose slightly in December, but continued a long stretch at very low levels.

The Maine Department of Labor says Friday the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 2.9%, up from 2.8% in November.

The figure fell from 3.5% a year ago.

The state's unemployment rate has been below 4% for four years.

The labor department says the largest job gains were in the construction, leisure and hospitality and retail trade sectors.