Unemployment claims to be made based on alphabetical order to help with phone line congestion

Because of the large number of unemployment claims due to COVID-19 the Maine Department of Labor has announced a new system.

They will now have a new alphabetical by last name call in schedule.

The hope is that it will reduce phone line congestion.

Starting Monday, April 6th, Mainers can call the 800 number with last names beginning with A through H.

On Tuesday, I through Q should call.

R through Z should call Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be left for people who missed their alphabetical day or need to call at that time.

The number again is 1-800-593-7600.

You can also visit maine.gov/unemployment.