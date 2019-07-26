Undergraduate students working on a summer research project

Honey and maple production is the focus of a team effort between U-Maine and the College of the Atlantic.

Eight undergraduate students are involved in the eight week study.

Their goal is to increase knowledge of the production and marketing challenges faced by small and medium-sized beekeeping and maple producers across Maine.

“I'm going to test more shapes on these arrays that I've got and more patterns. I have random, clumped, uniform and I'm going to try spiral shaped. I'll test that and analyze the data and hopefully in the future I can find a farmer who would let me plant crops in his field or he would plant his crops in the field in certain patterns. We could get a real field test to see if there's more yield with certain shapes or not." Says U-Maine student Henry Laurita

They're also looking into the threats to bees across the state and ways to prevent it.

