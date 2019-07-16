Unattended grill sparks fire that destroyed Parkman home

Authorities say a fire that destroyed a home in Parkman Tuesday morning started when an outside grill was left unattended.

Crews were called to the home on North Dexter Road about 7 a.m.

The Guilford Fire Chief says the family was making breakfast on a grill under an overhang.

They went inside and when they came back out, the area was on fire.

Everyone made it out safely.

Multiple departments worked to put out the flames, but they were not able to save the house.

We're told the family has insurance to help with the costs of recovery.

