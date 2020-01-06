UMaine History Professor reacts to rising tensions in Middle East

We talked to the University of Maine History Professor, Nathan Godfried who says animosity with Iran dates back to at least to the 1950s.

Previously, the U.S. military alleged Iran had fired a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. blames Iran for the attack on the ships; Tehran denies it was involved. (Source: MGN)

He says a lot of people are questioning the decision to follow through with the assassination of the Iranian General.

Godfried says as a result of the killing, there could be economic consequences, such as obstructing oil the market.

As the President sends more troops to the Middle East, it may impact Mainers.

"The way that the current military structure exists, that's going to mean National Guard units that are going to be rotated into the mix as well as regular Army troops. It means that Mainers, serving in the military, either through the National Guard or through the regular arm forces are going to be in harm's way," Dr. Nathan Godfried, said.

Because the airstrike happened in Iraq –that country is considering expelling United States forces.

President Trump warned Iraq that if it follows through with that, then the U.S. will respond with sanctions even greater than the economic sanctions in place against Iran.