Ultimate ATV ride gets over 60 riders out on the trails

A wet start didn't slow down the Ultimate ATV Event in Presque Isle on Saturday Morning.

The event started at the Star City ATV Clubhouse in Presque Isle and ended there but not before traveling nearly 80 miles around the County, including a parade down Main Street of Presque Isle led by the president of the Club Richard Howlett.

"Give something back to all the ATV riders, the landowners the business sponsors, it shows that we appreciate them for everything they do and so we try to have this every year and so far it's worked out good,” says Richard Howlett, Pres. of Star City ATV Club. “They come from all over New England and they all got different ideas and opinions and different kinds of bikes and it's good to see all that stuff."

"I've been doing this for the last 10 or 12 years and I really enjoy it,” says John Langrell, a rider. “It's a good camaraderie and I enjoy the club. Come on up. Cause I think we got close to 50 or 60 here already and we've had it as high 80 to 100 and it's a good ride. About 80 miles today, we did about 48 miles last night."

Over 60 ATVs joined at the clubhouse this morning, And more joined along the trails as they headed north towards other neighboring towns for an all day ride before ending back at the clubhouse for a cookout and fireworks.