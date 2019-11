The Maine Human Rights Commission has ruled that Uber discriminated against a blind woman when a driver refused to give her a ride because she was traveling with her guide dog.

The Commission voted Monday that Uber discriminated against Patricia Sarchi.

A manicurist ordered an Uber for Sarchi after a 2017 appointment.

The driver told Sarchi he couldn’t give her a ride because she had her guide dog.

Uber argued it could not be held responsible.