USDA to help Maine schools develop local food projects

Several Maine organizations are slated to receive grants as part of a federal “Farm to School” program intended to connect students with food systems.

The money is part of more than $12 million the U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding around the country.

The USDA said the grants “will connect kids with where their food comes from, nourish the local economy and support American agriculture.”

The largest of Maine’s grants is a $100,000 award to Cumberland County Food Security Council of Yarmouth.