USDA funding to help local businesses lower energy costs

Thirteen Maine businesses are sharing $600,000 in federal money.

The USDA funding is to help farmers and rural businesses cut energy costs.

Those receiving funding:

Balfour Farm, LLC, in Pittsfield, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $11,362. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 9.6 kW solar PV array. This project will replace 7,538 kWh (4.93) and save $10,347 per year.

Brooks, Inc., in Thomaston, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $50,000. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 115.9 kW solar electric roof-mounted system. This project will replace 123,877 kWh (86%) and save $16,104 per year.

Brown Enterprises, LLC., in Monmouth, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $27,500. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 56.88 kW solar electric roof-mounted system. This project will save $8,706 per year and generate 66,968 kWh annually, replacing all of the business’ energy needs.

Cranberry Isles Fishermen’s Co-op, in Islesford, (previously announced) has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $31,047. This Rural Development investment was used to purchase and install a 45.36kW solar electric roof-mounted system. This project will save $8,020 per year and generate 51,088 kWh annually, replacing all of the business’ energy needs.

Edwin Pelletier and Sons, Inc., in Frenchville, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $37,710. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 61.6 kW solar PV ground-mounted system. This project will replace 74,237 kWh (95%) and save $10,393 per year.

Leavitt Farms, LLC., in Limestone, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $89,615. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 153 kW solar PV ground-mounted system. This project will save $35,900 per year and generate 274,963 kWh annually, replacing all of the business’ energy needs.

Lubec Brewing Company, LLC., in Lubec, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $34,456. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 42 kW solar PV ground-mounted system. This project will save $5,485 per year and generate 50,220 kWh annually, replacing all of the business’ energy need.

Maine Beer Company, LLC., in Freeport, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $90,878. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 193.71kW solar electric roof-mounted system. This project will replace 223,762 kWh (51%) and save $33,027 per year.

Morningstar Marble and Granite, Inc., in Topsham, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $60,000. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 161.28kW solar PV roof-mounted system.. This project will replace 171,112 kWh (92%) and save $22,245 per year.

Pol, Inc., located in Millinocket, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $92,839. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 171 kW Solar PV ground-mounted system. This project will save $18,515 per year and generate 205,420 kWh annually, replacing all of the business’ energy needs.

Sheepscot General, LLC., located in Whitefield, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $26,750. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 54.6 kW solar PV roof-mounted system. This project will replace 70,856 kWh (74%) and save $9,636 in per year.

The Baker Company, LLC., located in Sanford, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $18,146. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 219.52kW solar electric roof-mounted system. This project will replace 241,958 kWh (15%) and save $31,455 per year.

The Milkhouse, LLC., located in Monmouth, has been selected to receive a REAP Grant in the amount of $36,393. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 72kW Solar PV roof-mounted system. This project will save $10,249 per year and generate 71,410 kWh annually, replacing all the business' energy needs.