US lobstermen may see relief from steep Chinese tariffs

Maine's congressional delegation says China is making U.S. lobster eligible for a tariff reduction.

That's good news for the state's signature fishery.

The delegation says the one-year exemption process may exclude $300 million worth of U.S. seafood from punitive tariffs imposed during the trade war. Starting next week, Chinese businesses could apply for a tariff exemption that would let them buy American lobster at a lower price.

China is one of the biggest export destinations for lobster trapped by U.S. and Canadian fishermen.

Canadian lobstermen were not subject to China's punitive tariffs and took control of the market.