US defeats Spain 2-1 to advance to World Cup quarterfinals

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, duels for the ball with Spain's Virginia Torrecilla during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and United States at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Updated: Mon 2:16 PM, Jun 24, 2019

The U.S. Women's National team edged out a tough and physical Spain team 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals in the World Cup.

The two goals from the U.S. came on penalty kicks; Megan Rapinoe scored in both the sixth and 76th minutes after Rose Lavelle went down in the box.

Spain answered with a goal right after the U.S. first scored when Jenni Hermoso hit top of the goal over Alyssa Naeher’s outstretched hand.

The match was tied at halftime at 1-1, the first time the U.S. went to the locker room without the lead during the tournament.

The U.S. will play host country France on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

