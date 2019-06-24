US defeats Spain 2-1 to advance to World Cup quarterfinals

(Gray News) - The U.S. Women’s National team edged out a tough and physical Spain team 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals in the World Cup.

The two goals from the U.S. came on penalty kicks; Megan Rapinoe scored in both the sixth and 76th minutes after Rose Lavelle went down in the box.

Spain answered with a goal right after the U.S. first scored when Jenni Hermoso hit top of the goal over Alyssa Naeher’s outstretched hand.

The match was tied at halftime at 1-1, the first time the U.S. went to the locker room without the lead during the tournament.

The U.S. will play host country France on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

