U.S. Senate Candidate holds discussion on prescription drugs

The cost of prescription drugs, that was the topic of a round table discussion in Bangor Monday.

U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon hosted the event.

She invited local seniors to discuss the skyrocketing price of their prescriptions.

Many complained the high costs force them to choose between necessities or even take out loans to pay for their medications.

Gideon says taking on big drug companies will be one of her priorities if elected to the Senate.

Gideon says, "We all know that wellness for people is incredibly important and being able to deal with a sickness or health emergency when it comes, being able to afford your medication without making difficult choices about what else you're going to forgo to get that medication is just vitally important, and it's not ever a choice someone should have to make.

Gideon says the Maine legislature took action to address rising drug prices, and Washington needs to do the same thing.