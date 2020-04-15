U.S Department of Labor announces $91.8 million to support farmers

The U.S. Department of Labor is announcing the availability of more than $91.8 million in grant funding to assist American farmers.

The National Farmworker Jobs Program (NFJP) aims to support the economic stability of migrant and seasonal workers. This round of funding will be awarded to local organizations for the purposes of career training and securing safe housing, both permanent and temporary.

“During this unprecedented time of economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, we must support our nation’s food supply and the farmworkers critical to maintaining it,” said Assistant Secretary of the Employment and Training Administration John Pallasch. “Communities that invest in their farmworkers are investing in America’s farming industry and its future.”