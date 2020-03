The ice cover on the Kennebec River will begin to break up as the U.S. Coast Guard arrives in town Tuesday.

It's a mission known as "Kennebec River Spring Break-Out."

It helps to reduce the risk of flooding.

Maine-based Coast Guard Cutters Shackle, Bridle, and Tackle will all participate in the multi-day operation

Officials ask anyone with ice fishing shacks on the river from Merrymeeting bay to Gardiner to remove them immediately.