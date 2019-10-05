U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing man and three children off Kennebunkport coast

U.S. Coast Guard teams are searching for a man and three children miles off the coast of Kennebunkport.

The Northeast Division of the United States Coast Guard tweeted Saturday that crews from Maine and New Hampshire are "actively searching for a man and 3 kids, 10NM off of Kennebunkport, Maine."

According to the Coast Guard tweets, the missing man and three children were reportedly aboard a 14-foot boat wearing orange life jackets when they lost communication with the Coast Guard.